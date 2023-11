A Trenton teen had minor injuries in a roll-over crash north of Trenton Thursday evening. State Troopers report the 17-year-old was northbound on NW 22nd Avenue at NW Crane Lane when he skidded off the west side of the road and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to rest on its top. The teen was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.

Like this: Like Loading...