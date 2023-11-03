fbpx
Hamilton Library Receives State Library Grant

One area library is the recipient of a mini-grant through the State of Missouri.  Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced 28 technology mini-grants totaling more than $320,000 were awarded.  The grants are through the Missouri State Library.

These grants provide funding to public libraries for technology and automation-related equipment and software to improve network infrastructure and expand services.

Locally, Hamilton Public Library is awarded $5,369 to be used to update technology at the facility.

 

