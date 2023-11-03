Tabled Livingston County Planning & Zoning Ordinance On Agenda

Amendments to the Livingston County Planning and Zoning Ordinance were tabled at their meeting in October and will be on the agenda as the Commission meets on November 28th at 6:00 pm. The amendments deal with wind turbines and solar farms. At the October meeting, the Commission needed answers from the County’s Attorney and tabled the topic. The questions deal with density per acre for both wind generators and Solar Panels.

A Public Hearing is again scheduled for November 28th at 6:00 in the Associate Courtroom of the courthouse.

A second Public Hearing will be held on November 30th at 10:00 am as part of the Livingston County Commission agenda.