Chillicothe Planning & Zoning Public Hearing For Industrial Park

A public hearing for the final plat of Chillicothe’s new industrial park will be held as part of the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning meeting on November 6th. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at City Hall.

The commission will review the CDIC revised plat.

A public hearing will be held to consider the final plat of the new industrial park, which includes six lots and the roads within the park.

The results of the public hearing will be presented to the Chillicothe City Council for consideration on November 13th as part of their regular meeting.

In addition, the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the city’s Tiny House Regulations.

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and the public hearing is open to the public.