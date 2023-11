As you head north on US 65, towards Highway 190, the view of the Chillicothe Elementary School has changed over the past few weeks. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the framework is complete and they are working towards beginning brick and block work.

Wiebers says completing the brickwork allows additional work to take place.

Not as visible is the road and drainage work.

Wiebers says they hope to have the road completed before winter weather sets in.