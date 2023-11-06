Court Actions And Planned Court Hearings

A sentencing hearing and upcoming court cases are scheduled in November

43rd Circuit Judge R. Brent Elliott set sentencing for former Chillicothe Police Officer, Jeremy Stephens on a charge of stealing from the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In August, Stephens pled guilty to the charge and two additional charges of alleged stealing were dropped. Sentencing will take place on November 27th at 1:30 pm.

November 2nd in Linn County, the Preliminary hearing for Gracyn J. Hendricks of Kansas City was canceled when Hendricks failed to appear on three counts of alleged forgery and one count of alleged possession of a forging instrument. A warrant was issued Monday.

This week:

Tuesday at 9:00 am, Tyler L. McFarland of Kansas City will be in court in Linn County for plea and trial setting on alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, five counts of alleged forgery, and one count of alleged possession of a forging instrument. The case is assigned to Sullivan County on a change of venue.

Tuesday at 9:00 am, Russell Alan Pirkey of Brookfield is scheduled to appear in Linn County Court for a Disposition Hearing on charges of alleged 3 counts of Statutory Sodomy, and 1 count of sexual abuse.

Thursday at 9:00 am in Livingston County Circuit Court, Nicole M Koch will appear for Plea and Trail Setting for alleged 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

Thursday at 9:00 am in Livingston County Circuit Court, Junior Lee Johnson will appear for arraignment on seven counts of alleged of abuse or neglect of a child.