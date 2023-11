A structure fire at 140 E 8th Street in Trenton summoned Trenton Firefighters at about 3:00 am Saturday. The fire crew arrived to find a shed near the house was burning and there was fire extending to the engine compartment of a vehicle near the shed.

The shed and vehicle were a total loss. The State Fire Marshall and Trenton Police investigated the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Just before noon Saturday, Trenton Police did arrest a 35-year-old Trenton resident for possible arson