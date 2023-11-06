Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe’s Weekend Police report includes 91 calls for service

Saturday 37 calls for service

1:21 am, Officers responded to the 100 block of Polk St. for a report of leaving the scene of an accident. The driver had run off the roadway and into a retaining wall, then fled on foot. Officers located the driver and arrested the adult female. She was cited for DWI, driving while revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic infractions.

2:26 pm, Report of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Officers made one arrest for domestic assault, child abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. That person was processed and then transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of charges…..

5:56 pm, Officers returned to the 800 block of Jefferson Street on a follow-up investigation. While on scene, officers found the suspect who was arrested earlier in the day was attempting to tamper with the victim of the crime. Additional charges are now pending for the already jailed suspect for tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Sunday 54 calls for service

10:23 PM Officers in the 10 block of e Jackson Street, while patrolling located a crashed pickup truck that had struck a utility pole. The driver was not injured and had crashed due to being distracted.