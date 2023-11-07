CWD Reporting Requirements For Opening Weekend

Deer hunters in the Northwest Missouri CWD zones are reminded of the reporting and sampling requirements. The northwest counties affected include Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Grundy, Livingston, and Ray. The CWD Management Zone is designed to limit the spread and effects of the disease over time in the state’s deer herd.

The November portion of the firearms deer season is Nov. 11-21. Hunters will need to take deer harvested in those counties during the opening weekend, Nov. 11-12, to an MDC mandatory sampling station. The sampling stations can be found online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYY or in the 2023 Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet. CWD sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Throughout all of the firearms and archery deer hunting seasons, volunteer testing of deer for CWD is available at some MDC offices and at partnering taxidermy and meat processing businesses.