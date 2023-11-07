Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

11:01 AM, Officers received a report of a C&I driver traveling northbound on N. Washington Street from the South city limits. Officers located and stopped the vehicle, finding the driver was Revoked/suspended. A small bag of narcotics was also located. The driver was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:26 PM, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a person making threats to a store employee. Officers located and arrested the suspect, who was processed, cited, and released.

6:32 PM, a two-vehicle crash in the area of Bryan and Miller Streets left both vehicles damaged. a report was taken.

Officers also made traffic stops, business checks, handled paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.