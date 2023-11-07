Thanksgiving Planning – How Big Of A Turkey

Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away, and if you are planning the big meal, you need to consider the size of the bird. Meredith Carothers with the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline says to figure out how many guests you will have and do the math.

Keeping in mind food safety, Carothers says when you do the shopping for the bird, remember you will need to get it back in the freezer as soon as possible.

Keep the bird frozen until a few days before you are ready to cook. Thawing could take several days, so include that in your plans.