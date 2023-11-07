fbpx
Hawken Rifle – Missouri State Rifle

The Hawken rifle is Missouri’s Official State Rifle.  The State of Missouri is showcasing a piece of its history by making a rifle an officially recognized state symbol.  A new state law is the result of a provision sponsored by Rep. Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton.  Boyd said the idea came from Dekalb County Commissioner Kyle Carroll.

The Hawken was created in St. Louis. The muzzle-loading rifle was created to meet the needs of fur trappers, explorers, and traders in the 1800s and it was very important to the economy at the time.

