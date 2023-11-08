Aaron Hecker Appeal To Supreme Court Denied

An appeal of post-conviction relief sought by Aaron Hecker was denied by the Supreme Court of Missouri. Arguments were presented in October. Hecker was claiming ineffective counsel for failing to adequately investigate Hecker’s competence to be sentenced, and ineffective for failing to adequately investigate Hecker’s competence to plead guilty.

In a 6-0 decision the Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment. The court found counsel was not ineffective in failing to investigate the man’s competency because the man appeared to have the present ability to consult rationally with counsel and understand the court proceedings at his guilty plea and sentencing proceedings.

Hecker was tried in March of 2019 for Assault and Resisting. He pled guilty the the crimes that occurred in August of 2017. He was sentenced to 15 years for the assault and 4 years for resisting, with sentences to run consecutively.