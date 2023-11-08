2011 CHS Graduate Address Students At Academic Banquet

One-hundred-sixty-seven Chillicothe High School students received their academic letter Tuesday. High School Principal Dan Nagel says this recognizes the hard work and performance of these students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average in the previous school year.

The guest speaker for the evening was a 2011 CHS graduate, Dr. Bradee Gabel Zaidi, an emergency medical physician at Truman Medical Center. Dr. Gabel talked about the opportunity to speak to the students.

Some of the advice included learning who you are and finding your passion and purpose. She says you need to find your “Why.”

This year’s list of recipients includes 63 seniors, 54 juniors, and 50 sophomores.