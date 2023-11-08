Deer Does Damage At Downtown Business

A deer ran through the plate glass window of a business Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 500 block of Washington Street in downtown Chillicothe at about 10:55 am. Chillicothe police received the 911 call and officers and animal control arrived to find the deer did significant damage in the store and than exited through another window.

The report states the deer was followed by state troopers to a safe location and was put down in the creek at Clay Street Park. The deer was then removed by the MDC.