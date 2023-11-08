Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Nearly 90 calls for service Tuesday were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:

12:18 PM Officers worked a two-vehicle crash without injuries near the intersection of South and Cowgill.

04:11 PM Officers responded to a call of C&I drivers in the 200 block of Walnut. Vehicles and drivers were located and the investigation continues.

04:15 PM Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile who did not come home after school. Officers located the child and reunited them with their parents.

Officers are also investigating a report of child porn.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.