The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Chillicothe on November 27th. The train is scheduled to arrive at 2:45 pm on the tracks adjacent to Lowes parking lot.

This is the 25th Anniversary of the Holiday Train, and since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and collected more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America. They are proud to support local food banks by collecting food, raising money, and bringing awareness to fighting food insecurities.

The public is invited to come out to the Holiday Train program which is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm and run for half an hour. This includes professional musicians playing at this free concert from the brightly decorated train stage. Those attending are asked to bring canned food or dry goods for the House of Prayer in Chillicothe. Monetary donations will also be accepted.