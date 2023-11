The annual tree trimming project for Chillicothe Municipal Utilities is taking place. In late August, CMU approved the contract with Areodynamic Tree Service in Chillicothe. The crews are working around the community to remove branches that could become a problem with wind or ice storms. This is part of CMU’s preventative maintenance around the power lines. The local contractor has a couple of bucket trucks and a large trailer for hauling away the debris.

