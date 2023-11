A Chillicothe woman had minor injuries after running into the vehicle on US 36 near Breckenridge. The crash occurred Wednesday at about 8:45 am as 39-year-old Andrew Greenwood of Breckenridge was northbound on Panther Road. 49-year-old Kitty Wilson of Chillicothe was westbound on US 36 and struck the Greenwood vehicle. Greenwood was not injured. Wilson was taken to Liberty Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...