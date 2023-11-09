CHS Veterans Day Program

The Chillicothe High School Veterans Day assembly is this Friday. Cinnamon rolls, donuts, and a variety of breakfast drinks will be provided for the veterans who attend and their guests from 8:00-8:30 a.m. in the PAC foyer. The ceremony will begin with all students and veterans in the PAC at 8:30 a.m.

History teacher Jim Wheeler will be the emcee for the event with a performance by the CHS band and choir. Each veteran attending and each branch of military service will be honored at this event. The guest speaker for this year’s assembly honoring our veterans is Mr. Don Koonce.