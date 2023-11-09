Youth In Ag Scholarship Applications

Students who qualify for the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture grants have two months to complete their application. The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2024. The application form can be found on the Fair’s website.

Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by January 16th, 2024. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

A total of 55 scholarships amounting to $93,000, the largest amount ever.

Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university.