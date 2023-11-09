Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One-hundred-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

6:05 am, Officers responding to 300 block of Mansur Street for a juvenile in mental crisis. The child was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by the mother for evaluation and treatment.

12:46 pm, an individual came to the police department to surrender on a warrant. They posted bond and were released with a court date.

4:53 pm, Report of Property damage at a business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Property of the State of Missouri was damaged by a subject striking it.

9:43 pm, Officers responded to the 100 block of Crescent Drive for a well-being check of a juvenile. The juvenile was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation. Officers also made one arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.