A Braymer man, 41-year-old Jason M Potter, was sentenced in US District Court to 30 years in federal prison, without parole, for his part in a conspiracy to distribute substantial quantities of methamphetamine. His trial was held in February on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

His co-defendant, 52-year-old Daniel Dryden of Clinton, was sentenced in June to three years in federal prison without parole.