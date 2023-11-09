Passing Suspected Meth Caught At Courthouse

Two detainees scheduled for court appearances in Livingston County Court face additional charges. A transport officer was moving detainees to the courtroom and witnessed a woman pass something to a male detainee.

The man was then reluctant to show what was now in his possession. Deputies removed a baggie from the male detainee’s hand and confiscated the suspected methamphetamine.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the man and woman were initially scheduled to get released either on bond or to attend drug treatment. The prosecuting attorney was informed of the incident and neither person was allowed to be released from custody.

Additional charges are being considered.