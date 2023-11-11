Ryan Lee Funk, age 39, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s North, Kansas City, Missouri.

Ryan was born the son of Jerry and Lynn (Funk) Perry on May 2, 1984, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a graduate of the Missouri School for the Blind. Ryan enjoyed camping, fishing and going on boat rides. He especially enjoyed listening to music, games shows, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Lynn Perry, of the home; one brother, Cody Ramsey and wife Kaylee, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Tiffany Reed and husband Stan, of Chula, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Rosemary Funk, of Chillicothe, Missouri, paternal grandmother, Virginia Anderson, of Chillicothe, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Emelia, Ellyott, Hadley, and Londyn Ramsey, and Nikolas, Oliver, Leah, Maggie, Ava and Ally Reed; three uncles, Larry Jr. and Brenda Funk, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Bubba and Jessica Silkwood, of Utica, Missouri, and Joe Perry, of Chillicothe, Missouri; three aunts, Nina Cain, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Shelly and John Clark, of Sumner, Missouri, and Laura Waterman, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Funk Sr.; paternal grandfather, Jerry Perry Sr.; maternal great-grandmother, Euna Funk; and one nephew, Alexander Ryan Reed.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.