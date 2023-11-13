Weekend Highway Patrol Arrests

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 24-year-old Mapenzi Yamungu of Kansas City for alleged no valid license and displaying plates from another vehicle. He was also arrested on a Clay County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while suspended or revoked, and a Harrison County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic violations. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Sunday in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 65-year-old Dean G. Stein of Fenton for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.