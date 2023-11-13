November Firearms Deer Opening Harvest

Missouri hunters harvested 53,219 deer on the opening weekend of the November Firearms Deer Season.
In the local counties, the numbers include:
Caldwell…….. 492
Carroll……….. 650
Chariton…….. 593
Daviess……… 830
Grundy………. 457
Linn………….. 742
Livingston….. 514
Sullivan……… 693
The Firearms Deer season continues through November 21st. The Late youth portion is from November 24th to the 26th. The antlerless portion resumes from December 2nd to the 10th.
Alternative methods will run from December 23rd to January 2nd.
Archery season resumes November 22nd through January 15th