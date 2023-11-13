November Firearms Deer Opening Harvest

Missouri hunters harvested 53,219 deer on the opening weekend of the November Firearms Deer Season.

In the local counties, the numbers include:

Caldwell…….. 492

Carroll……….. 650

Chariton…….. 593

Daviess……… 830

Grundy………. 457

Linn………….. 742

Livingston….. 514

Sullivan……… 693

The Firearms Deer season continues through November 21st. The Late youth portion is from November 24th to the 26th. The antlerless portion resumes from December 2nd to the 10th.

Alternative methods will run from December 23rd to January 2nd.

Archery season resumes November 22nd through January 15th