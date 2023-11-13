Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 126 calls for service Friday and Saturday.

Friday:

11:17 am, Officer taking theft report from business in the 100 block of N. Washington Street….Investigation continuing….

11:44 am, Subject in the lobby to meet with Officers in reference to possible child abuse investigation….Investigation continuing…

12:36 pm, Officers were out on Liv. 249 for recovery of a possible stolen Gator utility vehicle, taken from a local business on a prior date. The vehicle was towed from the scene and is the reported stolen vehicle. Investigation continuing.

4:25 pm, Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. for a motor vehicle crash. One driver backed into the other vehicle causing minor damage. The first driver was cited.

Saturday:

11:52 am, Officer stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Washington Street for a registration violation. They found the driver did not possess a driver’s license. The driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released