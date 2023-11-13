Two Injured In Two Crashes Handled By Highway Patrol

Two accidents in the area counties were handled by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend,

Saturday at about 7:35 pm, a two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County left a passenger with minor injuries. The report states a pick-up and semi were westbound on US 36, just east of Cameron. The semi ran onto the back of the pick-up. The drivers were not injured. A passenger in the pick-up, 53-year-old Kristine A. Caster of Lee’s Summit, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A single-vehicle crash at about 10:45 pm in Chariton County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 29-year-old Reid C. Littrell of Glasgow was southbound on Highway 5 at Route KK, ran off the road struck a sign, and went airborne before striking a tree line. He was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.