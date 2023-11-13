Paying Livingston County Taxes At The Courthouse

Personal property and real estate tax statements were recently mailed to the residents of Livingston County. These payments are due by the end of the year. You can make the payment at the courthouse in the Collector/Treasurer’s office, they can be mailed, may be dropped in the drop box, or paid online.

The Livingston County deputies are working security at the courthouse, and remind those making the payment in person of the requirements to enter the courthouse. You will need to enter through the north door. You will pass through a metal detector and are subject to a check of the items you bring with you.

Sheriff Steve Cox says there are ways to make your trip to the courthouse quicker and easier. These include leaving any bags or purses in your vehicle. Lockers are available to those in need inside the front north door. Bring your checkbook, pocket book or wallet in with you to pay your taxes. Leave pocket knives, tools, excessive amounts of change, and unnecessary items in your vehicle.