A Keytesville teen had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Chariton County. State Troopers report the crash happened about 6:40 am on Pat Road, north of Keytesville, when the 16-year-old girl was southbound, lost control, and ran off the road, striking a tree. She was not wearing a safety belt and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

