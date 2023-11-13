COVID-19 Booster Available At Health Center

A new supply of the COVID-19 Booster vaccine has arrived in Livingston County and the Health Center says this will allow more groups to get vaccinated. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says the supply is limited and open to 65 or older and Uninsured at this time. The Health Center anticipates receiving a supply of vaccine to serve those with private insurance later this week.

If you are 65 and older or uninsured, walk-in vaccinations are available Tuesday or Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Announcements will be made when additional vaccine is available