Chillicothe R-II School Board Meets Tuesday

The Chillicothe R-II School Board meetings in November and December are moved up a week, due to the holidays. That means the November meeting will be this Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

The meeting will begin with recognition of 4th and 5th grade students from Dewey School.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will have an update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion project.

The board will consider approval of the sale of Dewey School and the lot at Polk and Dickinson for $199,900 to PreservingUS Inc. At least part of the building would become affordable housing.

Filing for the April School Board election will open on December 5th and close on December 26th, with two seats available. They are currently held by Mitch Holder and Lindy Chapman.

The board will consider accepting a gift of 70 acres of land north and east of the Chillicothe Elementary School. The gift is from the Chillicothe Education Foundation.

Surplus property will be considered for approval and disposal.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.