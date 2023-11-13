fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Chillicothe R-II Teacher of the Year & Beacon Nominations

Nominees for the Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards have been announced.  The buildings in the district have submitted their nominations.  The nominations will be reviewed and the presentation of the awards will be on January 2nd.

Teacher of the Year         Beacon

CHS          Ellen Duckworth                Andrea Graves

CMS          Shaylee Rademacher        Robin Morales

Dewey       Lily Pyrtle                         Cinda Figg

Field          Jill Allen                            Rose Perkins

CES          Shelley Hayen                  Sara Eller

GRTS        Bill Shaffer                        Anna Plattner

District                                               Darrell Wright

 

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: