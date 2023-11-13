Chillicothe R-II Teacher of the Year & Beacon Nominations

Nominees for the Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards have been announced. The buildings in the district have submitted their nominations. The nominations will be reviewed and the presentation of the awards will be on January 2nd.

Teacher of the Year Beacon

CHS Ellen Duckworth Andrea Graves

CMS Shaylee Rademacher Robin Morales

Dewey Lily Pyrtle Cinda Figg

Field Jill Allen Rose Perkins

CES Shelley Hayen Sara Eller

GRTS Bill Shaffer Anna Plattner

District Darrell Wright