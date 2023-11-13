Chillicothe R-II Teacher of the Year & Beacon Nominations

Nominees for the Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards have been announced. The buildings in the district have submitted their nominations. The nominations will be reviewed and the presentation of the awards will be on January 2nd.
Teacher of the Year Beacon
CHS Ellen Duckworth Andrea Graves
CMS Shaylee Rademacher Robin Morales
Dewey Lily Pyrtle Cinda Figg
Field Jill Allen Rose Perkins
CES Shelley Hayen Sara Eller
GRTS Bill Shaffer Anna Plattner
District Darrell Wright