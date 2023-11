A Chillicothe woman with several warrants is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center, following her arrest in Carroll County. Thirty-four-year-old Stephanie Rae Standley is held on warrants for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing and on charges of alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a peace disturbance and possession of a controlled substance. She is held with total bond of $21,500 cash only

