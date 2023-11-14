Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Monday. Some of the calls include:

1:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Fairway St. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

2:32 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. During the stop, a search of the vehicle located a controlled substance and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. and arrested a man on a warrant. The man was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Vine St. for a report of a vehicle that had been struck while parked. The investigation is ongoing.

3:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe St. for a report of a suicidal person. The person was later taken by medics.

6:39 p.m., A two-vehicle crash at Clay and Vine Streets was investigated.