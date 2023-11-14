Chillicothe Education Foundation Announces Land Purchase For The School District

Approximately 70 acres of real estate purchased from John Hutchinson and Dr. Donald Metry, Jr. & Cynthia Metry was announced by the Chillicothe Education Foundation. The property is adjacent to the property where the Chillicothe schools are located, north of State Highway 190 between Hornet Road and U.S. Highway 65. (See map below) The property includes Tracts 2, 3 & 4.

The Joe and Lenore Lambert Foundation was instrumental in bringing the buyer and sellers together and provided the entire funding for this purchase.

Foundation Treasurer Mike Turner remarked, “The Chillicothe Educational Foundation has worked for many years to enable the Chillicothe R-II School District to eventually have all of their educational facilities in one location. With this acquisition, we believe that vision can ultimately become reality.”

