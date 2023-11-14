When do you start thawing your Thanksgiving Turkey? It depends on the size of the bird… We are getting close to Thanksgiving and it will soon be time to get it out of the freezer and begin thawing. Janell Goodwin with the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline says thaw in the fridge.

Thawing takes 24 hours for every 4 – 5 ponds.

4 to 12 pounds — 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds — 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds — 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds —5 to 6 days

Once the turkey is thawed, you can keep it in the refrigerator for one to two additional days before cooking.