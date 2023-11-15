Chillicothe Police For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday includes 110 calls fo services. Some of the calls include:

09:48 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Jefferson St. for a report of a stolen bicycle. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

03:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. and arrested a man on a warrant. He was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of posting bond.

04:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of W Business 36 for a report of theft. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.