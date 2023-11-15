One Injured In Crash Near Gallatin

A two-vehicle crash near Gallatin Tuesday morning left a Kidder man with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred about 7:15 am on Highway 13, 2 miles south of Gallatin, as 61-year-old John L. Hursman of Kidder was southbound and slowed to make a turn. He was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Jeffery L. Behen of Trenton. Hursman’s vehicle crossed the road and went off the road, striking the ditch. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Behen was not injured.

