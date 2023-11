The gift of 70 acres to the Chillicothe R-II School District was accepted by the School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the district appreciates the gift.

Dr Wiebers says their accepting of the gift will not change the taxes paid by residents of the school district.

Wiebers says they are not sure how this land will be used at this time. They will soon start working on revising the long-range plans for the district and will look at the land available and the needs of the district.