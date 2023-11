Chillicothe’s ordinance addressing Tiny Homes or Mother Inlaw Homes was amended to address density and space between units. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the changes are for lots in property zoned R3, R5, and Mixed Use.

A variance can be requested for additional units on the Mixed Use lots.

The amendment goes into effect immediately. Those with a permit already issued would be allowed to continue.

The tiny homes are about the size of a one-car garage.