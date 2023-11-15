Cost Of Thanksgiving Dinner Drops Slightly

The cost of the Thanksgiving Dinner hit an all-time high last year, and while this year’s dinner will still be expensive, it is lower than last year. The American Farm Bureau says for a dinner for 10, the price tag will be around $61.17, down from $64.05 last year. That is a 4.5% decrease. This is for a menu that includes turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes, carrots and celery, peas, stuffing mix, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, milk, and whipping cream.

The average turkey will run about $1.71 per pound, down 5.6%

Your cost will vary depending on your menu and on how savvy a shopper you are.