City Exploring Future Of Police Facility

The City of Chillicothe continues to explore the future of the Police Department or Law Enforcement Center. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they had a good response to the Requests For Qualifications.

Frampton says the Police Department has outgrown the current facility and needs to consider possible changes in the future.

She says Livingston County is considering participation in the project.

The City does have land available adjacent to the Current Police Department for this project, should they choose to move forward.