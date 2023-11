A public hearing on the revenue bonds that are paying off the new Hedrick Medical Center facility will be held on November 27th. The hearing will take place at 5:00 pm, just ahead of the regular Council meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the bonds have reached the point where a new interest rate must be set.

The bonds are paid directly by St Luke’s through the revenue from the Hedrick Medical Center Facility. The contract required a review of the bond interest in 10 years.