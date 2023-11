The sale of Dewey School was approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board. The students will be moving to the expanded Chillicothe Elementary School in the 2024/25 School year and the building is no longer needed after the end of this school year. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the buyer is a non-profit organization.

The sale price is $199,900. This includes $5,000 received as earnest money. An additional $5,000 of Earnest money will be received at the end of February.