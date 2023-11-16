Chillicothe Holiday Parade Route & Street Closings

The Chillicothe Police Department announced street closings this weekend for the Chillicothe Holiday Parade. The Parade will begin at 10:00 am. The parade line-up will take place on and around Polk Street and traffic may be limited near Polk and Washington ahead of the parade.

The Parade Route will be Washington Street, from Polk, south to East Third Street, East to Locust Street, and north to Polk Street. Barricades will be placed at intersections.

Those needing to drive through Chillicothe will need to find their way on side streets, using caution and watching for pedestrians.

For those who are unable to attend the Chillicothe Holiday Parade, The Chamber of Commerce will do a Facebook LIVE of the parade, hosted by Dave Rogers and KCHI’s Patti Leatherman.