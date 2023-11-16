Four Transported To The Department Of Corrections

Four Livingston County detainees sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections were ordered transported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

38-year-old Joseph Kincaid of Wyaconda, MO – was sentenced to 7 years and a 120-day program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

28-year-old Steven Sayers of Hale was sentenced to 7 years and a 120-day ITP program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

35-year-old Jay Baskett of St. Joseph was sentenced to 5 years for Stealing.

30-year-old Amanda Scheib of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years on a probation violation for a conviction of Forgery