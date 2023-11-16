Eight Injured In Two Crashes Involving Area Residents

Two accident investigations Wednesday by the Missouri Highway Patrol include residents from the area counties.

A three-vehicle crash in Jackson County left two with minor injuries. The crash occurred on I-70 near Grain Valley at about 9:00 am, when 47-year-old Matt Sotuyo of Chillicothe was westbound and struck vehicles driven by 26-year-old Carlos Soto of Overland Park and 68-year-old Denise Haye of Oak Grove, who had slowed for traffic. Haye and a passenger in the Soto vehicle had minor injuries and were treated at Centerpoint Medical Center.

At about 2:15 pm in Clinton County, five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 near Lathrop. The crash left six injured. State Troopers report a Kidder man, 59-year-old William Eaton, was northbound on the interstate and struck a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Larry Bramer of Iowa from behind, pushing him into a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Joshua Moore of Cameron. The Eaton vehicle continued north, striking the rear of a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Rodney Roberts of Kansas City, pushing it into a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Tanya Lund of Texas. Six people had minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals. This included Bramer, Lund, and Moore – and three passengers in the Moore vehicle. Eaton was not injured in the crash.