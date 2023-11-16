Numerous Court Proceedings

Recent and upcoming court proceedings are in the local news.

A bond hearing was held for Tyler Montana Gibson of Chillicothe on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. The case was continued and Gibson remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500 cash only.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rachel Marie Jones will appear in Livingston County Associate Court on Monday, November 20th on three counts of alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child. She is currently held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed. The court appearance is scheduled for her preliminary hearing

A Chillicothe woman, 43-year-old Katie J Vanhorn, was booked in August for alleged Failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged Harassment, Failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of Alleged Trespass, Parole violation – Failure to appear on a violation of a protection order Alleged Stealing. Her preliminary hearing is set for November 29th in Livingston County Associate Court.

VanHorn is held with total bond set at $32,500

The preliminary hearing for Sara Elizabeth Eller of Chillicothe will be held January 8th in Livingston County Associate Court. Eller faces charges of three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. She posted bond and was released.